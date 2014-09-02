FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 3, 2014 / 3:07 AM / 3 years ago

New York Yankees - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LHP Rich Hill, designated for assignment by the Yankees on Friday, was outrighted to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Hill appeared in six games for the Yankees as a lefty specialist, allowing two hits in 2 1/3 scoreless innings. He started the season in the Red Sox organization, going 3-3 with two saves and 3.23 ERA in 25 relief appearances for Triple-A Pawtucket. He was traded to the Los Angeles Angels on July 1 for cash considerations and made two relief appearances for them before being designated for assignment July 5 and released July 9. The Yankees signed him to a minor league contract July 16, and he made had scoreless outings (four innings, 10 strikeouts) with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre before the Yankees called him up Aug. 5.

