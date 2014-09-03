OF Slade Heathcott (right knee surgery) was recalled from Double-A Trenton and transferred to the 60-day DL. In 33 at-bats with Trenton, he had a .182 average.

RHP David Phelps (right forearm) threw 25 pitches in a bullpen session Tuesday without issue and will increase that to 35 on Friday. If that goes well, Phelps will throw a simulated game Sunday.

OF Antoan Richardson was added to the roster for speed off the bench. The 30-year-old had 26 stolen bases in 27 attempts for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. He has 344 steals in 969 minor league games and, before joining the Yankees, he had been a minor-leaguer with San Francisco, Atlanta, Baltimore and Minnesota.

LF Zoilo Almonte was designated for assignment. He had been optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes Barre Aug. 1. In 13 games this season with the Yankees, Almonte batted just .139 with one homer and three RBIs.

RHP Preston Claiborne was recalled. Claiborne had a 3.54 ERA in 15 appearances for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Claiborne also appeared in 15 games for the Yankees and a had a 3.57 ERA

C John Ryan Murphy was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Murphy was New York’s backup catcher when C Francisco Cervelli was on the disabled list and appeared in 24 games earlier this year.

RHP Masahiro Tanaka (right elbow inflammation) was moved to the 60-day disabled list but that is a procedural move since he has been out since July 9. Tanaka threw a bullpen session before Tuesday’s game without issue, came through testing fine and will throw another bullpen session later this week.

RHP Bryan Mitchell rejoined the Yankees after going 4-2 with a 3.67 ERA in nine games (eight starts) for Triple-A Scranton/ Wilkes-Barre. He pitched in two innings during his only appearance with the Yankees.

RHP Chase Whitley returned to the Yankees after he made 19 appearances (12 starts) for the team in a span of four months. He will be likely used in a long relief role.

OF Chris Young was among the September call-ups added to the Yankees Tuesday. He signed with the Yankees last week after being cut by the Mets. Young batted .205 with eight home runs and 22 RBIs for the Mets. He also batted .136 against left-handed pitching, but two years ago for Oakland, Young hit .267 against southpaws, which is the reason the Yankees said they signed him. He made his Yankees debut by striking out in the ninth as a pinch hitter.

LHP Rich Hill rejoined the Yankees after being designated for assignment last week. Hill had a 3.86 ERA in eight appearances for the Yankees before last week and will be among their three left-handed options.

2B/LF Martin Prado is hitting .429 over his last seven home games and .381 in his last 16 home games. Prado however injured his left hamstring and the Yankees said he has tightness that will require a further MRI.

RHP Chaz Roe, who was acquired from the Marlins, was added to the Yankees. Roe had a 12.38 ERA in eight appearances for the Marlins and has made 13 career appearances with an 8.10 ERA. He made his Yankees debut by allowing two runs in the ninth.

RHP Matt Daley, who was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Aug. 9, was released Tuesday. In 13 games with the Yankees this year, he pitched 14 1/3 innings and posted a 5.02 ERA.