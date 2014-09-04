FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 5, 2014

New York Yankees - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LHP Chris Capuano will make his eighth start for the Yankees and 36th appearance of the season Thursday night. Capuano’s last start was Friday in Toronto when he allowed two earned runs and eight hits in 6 1/3 innings. That snapped a stretch of 12 starts without a win. Capuano will be facing one of his former teams as he was 1-1 with a 4.55 ERA in 28 relief appearances for the Red Sox earlier this season.

C Brian McCann has homered in his last three home games. He hit a walk-off home run in the 10th inning against the Chicago White Sox on Aug. 24, a ninth-inning home run Tuesday and a two-run homer Wednesday in the second inning. He also recorded his 11th career four-hit game and first since July 6, 2013, at Philadelphia. McCann also has 15 of his 17 home runs at home. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, the only other players to begin their time with the Yankees that way are Joe Sewell (1931-32) and Oscar Gamble (1976).

2B/LF Martin Prado missed Wednesday game with a mild left hamstring strain that the Yankees are hoping will keep him out for only a day or two. He is hitting .429 over his last seven home games and .381 in his last 16 home games. After the game, Prado said he had treatment and will participate in baseball activities Thursday.

RHP Hiroki Kuroda won his fourth straight start as he relied on his splitter and slider often to get through seven innings. Wednesday was his fourth career start when he lasted seven innings, struck out eight without a walk. He also has not allowed a home run in his last five starts.

