New York Yankees - PlayerWatch
September 6, 2014 / 2:06 AM / 3 years ago

New York Yankees - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP David Phelps (right elbow inflammation) will throw a 35-pitch bullpen session before Friday’s game. Phelps will use all of his pitches although there is no timetable for his return.

RHP Masahiro Tanaka (right elbow inflammation) will throw another bullpen session before Saturday’s game. He had one on Tuesday without incident after being moved to the 60-day disabled list as a procedural move since he has been out since July 9.

3B Chase Headley gave the Yankees another important victory Thursday night when he hit a one-out solo home run in the bottom of the ninth inning that lifted them to a 5-4 victory over the Boston Red Sox. Headley’s big hit helped the Yankees (72-66) win their second straight following a three-game losing streak.

2B/LF Martin Prado missed Thursday’s game with a mild left hamstring strain that the Yankees are hoping will keep him out for a few days. He tested it out by running at 50 percent, which is basically a light jog and will test it out further Friday. Prado is hitting .429 over his last seven home games and .381 in his last 16 home games.

RHP Michael Pineda makes his ninth start and fifth since returning from a shoulder injury. Pineda is 1-1 with a 2.31 ERA since returning though he took the loss in his last start. In Saturday’s 2-0 loss at the Toronto Blue Jays, Pineda allowed two runs and a career-high seven hits in six innings. Pineda is 2-1 with a 2.21 ERA in three career starts against the Royals. He faced them Aug. 25 in Kansas City and allowed one run and five hits in 6 1/3 innings of an 8-1 victory.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
