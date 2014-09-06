RHP David Phelps (right elbow inflammation) threw a 35-pitch bullpen session before Friday’s game. Phelps used all of his pitches and will throw in a simulated game on Sunday.

LF Zoilo Almonte was sent outright to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. He had been designated for assignment Sept. 2 after being optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes Barre Aug. 1. In 13 games this season with the Yankees, Almonte batted just .139 with one homer and three RBIs.

RHP Brandon McCarthy will make his 11th start for the Yankees Saturday afternoon against the Royals. McCarthy has allowed a combined nine earned runs in his last two outings after giving up 11 in his first eight starts. He last pitched Sunday in Toronto and allowed four runs and five hits in six innings. He gave up three home runs after allowing none in his previous 31 innings. McCarthy’s last three starts have been the three quickest nine-inning games for the Yankees, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. His win over Houston took 2:07, his start in Detroit was 2:30 and Sunday’s game took 2:28. McCarthy is 2-2 with a 4.28 ERA in 13 appearances (five starts) against the Royals.

2B/LF Martin Prado was held out of the starting lineup for the third straight game with a mild left hamstring strain. He continued baseball activities by running and taking batting practice before Friday’s game and hoped to play Saturday.

RHP Michael Pineda continued not getting any run support. He allowed an unearned run and three hits in seven innings and has received 18 runs in his last 13 starts since Aug. 27, 2011. Pineda is the second Yankee pitcher in the last decade to lose without allowing an earned run. The other was RHP Dan Giese, who allowed three unearned runs against the Cincinnati Reds on June 21, 2008.