C Austin Romine was called up from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes Barre. Romine would not be the 57th player used by the Yankees since he had two at-bats in the majors in April. With Scranton/Wilkes Barre, he batted .242 in 81 games.

RHP Masahiro Tanaka had another bullpen session and threw 34 pitches. The Yankees believe that the arm fatigue in his right arm is gone but don’t know what the next step is. Tanaka has been on the DL since July 9.

RHP Shane Greene will try to rebound from his worst performance of his brief career Sunday afternoon against the Royals. Greene lasted 2 2/3 innings in Tuesday’s 9-4 loss to the Boston Red Sox and was tagged for six runs and six hits. That marked the second time in 10 starts that he allowed more than three earned runs. Greene has not faced the Royals but is 3-0 with a 2.42 ERA against AL Central opponents. Greene also is 2-0 with a 2.30 ERA in five daytime starts compared to 2-2 with a 5.74 ERA in night games.

SS Derek Jeter made his 10th start as a designated hitter and was 0-for-3 with a sacrifice fly. He also was asked about Sunday’s ceremony, which will honor his 20-year career and said: “I don’t know anything. I haven’t been told. I don’t even know what time I have to be here tomorrow. I don’t know a thing. I don’t know if that’s by design, but no one’s told me anything. I‘m looking forward to it. I‘m looking forward to something that I assume would be pretty special.”

LF Brett Gardner had batted third in the previous four games but sat out with a “stomach issue” that is similar to the abdominal injury he had in Cleveland two months ago. The Yankees did not know if he could play Sunday.

C Francisco Cervelli was unavailable due to severe migraines. Cervelli has 11 hits in his last 44 at-bats and is batting .280 in 40 games this season.