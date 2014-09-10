FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Intel
September 11, 2014 / 3:07 AM / 3 years ago

New York Yankees - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Masahiro Tanaka has been on the disabled list for exactly two months with right elbow inflammation. Whether he makes an appearance for the Yankees in the final weeks is unknown but Tanaka threw 45 pitches in a simulated game Tuesday. The Yankees do not know the next step but said it will be in a simulated game or in an instructional league game in Tampa Bay.

LHP Chris Capuano will make his ninth start as a Yankee and they will try to win for the fourth straight time when he pitches. Capuano last pitched Thursday and was picked up in the bottom of the ninth after allowing four runs and six hits in 4 1/3 innings of a no-decision against the Boston Red Sox. That marked just the second time he did not pitch at least six innings with the Yankees. Capuano is 0-1 with a 7.15 ERA in two career starts against the Rays.

2B Martin Prado sat out for the fourth time in six games due to hamstring issues. Prado missed three straight games before getting three hits Saturday when he was not necessarily 100 percent.

LF Brett Gardner missed his third straight game with an abdominal injury that is similar to the one he had in Cleveland two months ago. He had an MRI that revealed a mild strain and the Yankees do not know how long Gardner will miss.

