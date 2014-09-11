RHP Masahiro Tanaka (partially torn ligament in elbow) will throw another bullpen session before Friday’s doubleheader in Baltimore. Then he will appear in a third simulated game or in an instructional league game that will take place at the team’s minor league facility in Tampa Bay on Monday.

DH Carlos Beltran was in the original starting lineup but wound up getting scratched with right elbow soreness. Beltran is batting .236 and has four hits in his last 31 at-bats. Beltran also missed 21 games with the injury from mid-May to mid-June.

2B Martin Prado sat out for the fifth time in seven games due to hamstring issues. Prado missed three straight games before getting three hits Saturday when he was not necessarily 100 percent, and the Yankees saw something to keep him out the last two games. “I try to play when the team needs me to play,” Prado said. “But at the same time, I don’t want to miss four or five weeks or six weeks after this season. ... I don’t want to spend that time waiting for my legs to heal, because I can use that time to get ready for next season. The way I see it, I tried to play like that, and it didn’t work out well. That being said, I have to worry about my health and not push back and make that worse.”

LF Brett Gardner missed the final 15 games last season with an oblique injury and there is concern that his abdominal strain could turn into a season-ending injury. Gardner missed his fourth straight game Wednesday. “He’ll be out a few more days at least because that can become something that’s fairly serious,” manager Joe Girardi said. “We’re giving him a few more days, and we’ll go from there.”

RHP Michael Pineda will make his sixth start since coming off the disabled list last month and 10th start overall Thursday night against the Rays. Pineda also will hope for better run support as his teams have scored 18 runs over his last 13 outings since Aug. 27, 2011, and three of the eight Yankee shutout losses this year have been on days when Pineda has pitched. Pineda last pitched Friday, allowing an unearned run and three hits in seven innings against the Kansas City Royals.