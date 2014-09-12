DH Carlos Beltran missed his second straight game with soreness in his right elbow. Beltran said he still wasn’t feeling right. Eventually surgery could be an option for Beltran.

LF Chris Young made his third straight start and capped a 6-for-11 series with a three-run home run. It was his sixth career walk-off hit and first since Aug. 11, 2011 for the Arizona Diamondbacks.

3B Chase Headley was hit in the chin by a Jake McGee fastball Thursday. He did not lose consciousness or any teeth even though he was bleeding. Headley was headed for a facial X-ray. “It doesn’t appear that he needs stitches and his teeth are still all there, but I still think you have to get his jaw x-rayed,” manager Joe Girardi said. “Obviously, he won’t go with us to Baltimore. He can join us at some point tomorrow, but he will not leave with us to Baltimore tonight.”

INF/OF Martin Prado did not start for the sixth time in eight games due to lingering hamstring issues but hit a pinch-hit two-run home run. Over his last 19 games, he is batting .389 (28-for-72) with 15 runs scored, five home runs and 13 RBIs.

LF Brett Gardner missed his fifth straight game with a strained abdominal muscle. The Yankees said he was feeling better and hoped to play sometime this weekend in Baltimore.