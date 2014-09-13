RHP David Phelps was activated from the 15-day disabled list for elbow inflammation. He came on in relief in Game 2 but walked the bases loaded after entering in seventh and gave up a two-run single to DH Delmon Young.

RHP Bryan Mitchell started in Game 2 Friday. This was his first major league start, and he went five innings, giving up two runs on six hits. He worked his way out of a few jams early and kept the Yankees close. “This is the first time I have had a chance to see him pitch,” Yankees manager Joe Girardi said. “He has the ability to get people out. He has the ability to make people swing and miss and he did a lot of little things well.”

SS Derek Jeter was held out of the lineup in Game 1 after being hit in the left elbow by a pitch Thursday against Tampa Bay. He then came back in Game 2, batting second, and finished 0-for-4 overall. Manager Joe Girardi said Jeter is doubtful, though, for Saturday’s game.

RHP Brandon McCarthy turned in a strong performance in Game 1 despite finishing with a no-decision. He threw seven shutout innings, holding the Orioles to just four hits. McCarthy also struck out six without a walk. The Yankees just couldn’t give him much offensive support. “That kind of game you would love to win -- where you grind and you grind and you pull it out in the end and gain some momentum,” McCarthy said.

LF Chris Young’s home run in the 11th inning gave the Yankees a brief 1-0 lead in Game 1. That also gave him home runs in three straight games. That streak ended in the nightcap as Young didn’t hit a home run.

3B Chase Headley also did not play after being hit in the jaw against the Rays. He was examined by a neurologist Friday, and everything was fine. He came back to the team.

CF Brett Gardner (lower abdominal strain) ran bases and took batting practice prior to the first game against Baltimore. He had been out since Sept. 5 but returned to the starting lineup in Game 2. He was batting third and finished 1-for-3.