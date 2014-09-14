RHP Shane Greene (5-3) pitched into the sixth inning in Saturday’s 3-2 win at Baltimore. Greene allowed two runs on seven hits, while striking out nine and walking one. He left after Steve Pearce hit a homer run with one out in the sixth on his 112th pitch. “I felt like early my slider was good, but I couldn’t throw it for a strike, but as the game went on I started throwing it for a strike a little bit more, and that helped a lot,” the rookie said.

SS Derek Jeter was in the starting lineup despite manager Joe Girardi having said Friday night it was doubtful. Jeter went 0-for-3 and is mired in an 0-for-20 slump, though he hit the ball hard Saturday. “We don’t get so caught up in what the numbers are,” Girardi said. “You look at the at-bats. I thought he hit a ball on the screws last night. He hit a couple well today. Not much to show for it.”

C Brian McCann opened the scoring in Saturday’s 3-2 win at Baltimore, connecting for his 19th home run, a solo shot off Orioles starter Miguel Gonzalez with one out in the second. It was only McCann’s third home run of the season away from Yankee Stadium. He had been hitless in his 12 previous at-bats. “The last three games we haven’t really swung the bat well, but it was nice to be on the board,” he said.

RHP Hiroki Kuroda (10-9, 3.91) makes his 30th start of the season Sunday at Baltimore. He’s 3-1 with a 3.30 ERA over his last five starts. Against the Orioles, Kuroda is 1-0 with a 2.05 ERA over his last four starts, holding Orioles batters to a .189 average in that span. However, Kuroda is 0-2 in three career starts at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

