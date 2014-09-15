RHP Dellin Betances tied the Yankees’ record for most strikeouts by a reliever in a season when he fanned two Orioles in the eighth inning. Betances now struck out 130 this year, matching the mark set by RHP Mariano Rivera in 1996. Betances recorded his strikeouts in just 86 2/3 innings.

RHP Masahiro Tanaka is scheduled to pitch a simulated game in Florida on Monday. He’s been out since July 9 due to a partially torn ligament in his right elbow.

RF Carlos Beltran missed his fourth consecutive start due to right elbow soreness, but he entered the game as a pinch hitter. He struck out in the seventh inning.

SS Derek Jeter, in his last game at Baltimore, went 0-for-4, and his hitless streak stands at 24 at-bats. “The only result I‘m concerned with is us trying to win today. Trust me, I want to do probably better than most people every single time that I play,” Jeter said.

3B Martin Prado hit a solo home run to start the second inning, his sixth home run in his past 24 games. Prado hit just five in the first 106 games he played in with Arizona earlier this season, but he has found his power since coming to New York.

RHP Hiroka Kuroda reached 3,000 innings for his career after getting through the first two frames against the Orioles. He threw 1,700 1/3 innings for the Hiroshima Toyo Carp from 1997-2007 before coming to pitching in the majors. Kuroda gave the Yankees another solid start, allowed one run on six hits in seven innings, but he came away with a no-decision.

C Francisco Cervelli remains day-to-day while battling migraine headaches. He last played Sept. 2, but he said he is getting stronger and improving. Manager Joe Girardi said the Yankees are making him do more work to make sure that doesn’t trigger the problem again.

RHP David Robertson said before the game he would be ready to pitch for a third consecutive day. However, he came on in the ninth for a save chance and couldn’t do the job, giving up two runs on three doubles as Baltimore rallied for a 3-2 win. “That’s unfortunate; he’s been great for us all year,” Yankees manager Joe Girardi said.