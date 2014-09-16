RHP Masahiro Tanaka threw five scoreless innings in an instructional league game at the Yankees’ minor league complex in Tampa, Fla., on Monday afternoon. Tanaka (partially torn ulnar collateral ligament) gave up six hits and struck out four. He could make his next start for the Yankees this weekend, depending on how he feels Tuesday. “It’s a possibility,” Yankees pitching coach Larry Rothschild said. Tanaka, 12-4 with a 2.51 ERA in 18 starts, had his sensational rookie campaign derailed on July 8 by the news that he had a partially torn ulnar collateral ligament, an injury that usually requires Tommy John surgery.

OF Carlos Beltran returned to the starting lineup Monday night against the Rays, attempting to put together a strong finish before undergoing surgery to repair a bone spur in his right elbow. Beltran, in the first season of a three-year, $45 million contract, went 1-for-4 with a strikeout, bringing his average for the season to .236. Beltran will strictly be a designated hitter the rest of the season, as throwing from the outfield is too painful. “You’re like, man, ‘I’ve got to find a way.’ The good thing is, once this is over, it’s going to be fixed and I don’t have to worry about it again,” Beltran said.

LHP Chris Capuano made his first scoreless start of the season Monday night at Tropicana Field, allowing two hits and four walks while striking out four over six innings. It was Capuano’s first scoreless start since Sept. 6, 2013, and the 23rd of his career -- but his first in the American League. Capuano hadn’t held an opponent to two hits or fewer since Aug. 12, 2012, but he didn’t factor into the decision as the Rays shut out the Yankees 1-0. The last Yankees starter to throw at least six scoreless innings on two hits or fewer and not earn a win was RHP Freddy Garcia on April 24, 2011. More encouraging was the fact that Capuano’s outing came on the heels of an ugly outing against the Rays in which he recorded only one out.

3B Chase Headley was ejected by plate umpire Marty Foster in the seventh inning of the Yankees’ 1-0 loss to the Rays on Monday night at Tropicana Field. It was Headley’s third career ejection and his first since 2012. It was the fifth time a Yankees player was ejected this season. “I had a disagreement with a few pitches throughout the game,” Headley said. “Nothing serious. Didn’t think what I said to him warranted the response that I got. It just kept going.”

RHP Shawn Kelley allowed a game-winning single to Ben Zobrist with the bases loaded in the ninth inning of the Yankees’ 1-0 loss to the Rays on Monday at Tropicana Field. It was Kelley’s sixth loss of the season and his first since Aug. 28 at Detroit. Kelley had pitched well against the Rays of late, allowing one earned run in 9 2/3 innings over nine previous appearances against Tampa Bay this season. Kelley said fatigue isn’t an issue for the Yankees’ relievers at this point of the season, nor can it be an excuse. “That’s just part of the game,” Kelley said.