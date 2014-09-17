2B Jose Pirela had his contract purchased by the Yankees from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre when the team placed INF Martin Prado (appendectomy) on the 60-day disabled list. Pirela, 24, hit .305/.351/.441 with 10 homers, 60 RBIs and 15 steals in 130 Triple-A games this year. He has no major league experience.

RHP Masahiro Tanaka is expected to be back on the mound Sunday in a major league game for the first time in more than two months. He is scheduled to start against the Blue Jays in Yankee Stadium as long as he makes it through a bullpen session in preparation.

SS Derek Jeter extended his hitless streak to 0-for-26 on Tuesday in the Yankees’ 6-1 loss to the Rays at Tropicana Field. He went 0-for-2 with a sacrifice bunt and was struck on the hand by a pitch. Now batting .249, he joins eventual Hall of Famers Al Kaline, Johnny Bench, Bill Mazeroski and Cal Ripken Jr. in enduring hitless streaks of at least 25 at-bats in their final season.

INF/OF Martin Prado underwent an appendectomy Tuesday morning, and the Yankees placed him on the 60-day disabled list, ending his season. Prado came to the Yankees from the Diamondbacks in a July 31 deal, and he batted .316/.336/.541 with seven homers and 16 RBIs in 37 games with New York. Overall this year, he hit .282/.321/.412 with 12 homers and 58 RBIs in 142 games.

RHP Esmil Rogers allowed three runs on two hits and a walk in one-third of an inning Tuesday in New York’s 6-1 loss to the Rays at Tropicana Field. He was coming off a scoreless inning against Baltimore on Saturday.

C Francisco Cervelli went 2-for-3 and was the only Yankee with multiple hits in New York’s 6-1 loss to the Rays at Tropicana Field on Tuesday. Cervelli had not played in the previous 14 games because of cluster headaches.

RHP Michael Pineda (3-5) was charged with two runs (one earned) on four hits in 5 1/3 innings during a loss to the Rays. He finished with two walks and five strikeouts. Just 68 of his 100 pitches were strikes. He lasted at least seven innings in his previous two starts. Pineda faced 119 consecutive batters without issuing a walk or hitting a batter until issuing a crucial free pass in the fifth inning Tuesday. It led to the tying run.