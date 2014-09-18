RHP Masahiro Tanaka is scheduled to return and start for the Yankees at Toronto after being placed on the disabled list with a partially torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow. Tanaka is 12-4 with a 2.51 ERA in 18 starts after signing a seven-year, $155 million contract this offseason.

SS Derek Jeter’s sixth-inning single against Rays RHP Alex Cobb snapped an 0-for-28 slide, sparking the decisive rally in his final game at Tropicana Field. Jeter played 126 games at Tropicana Field, with 145 hits, 80 runs scored -- all highs by a visitor.

1B Mark Teixeira returned to the lineup after missing Tuesday with a sore right wrist. He finished 0-for-3 with a walk.

RHP Brandon McCarthy (7-4) allowed two runs and four hits with a walk and four strikeouts in seven innings for the win, posting his sixth consecutive quality start against the Rays. Overall, he was worked at least six innings in eight consecutive starts. He struck out the side on nine pitches in his final inning.