RHP Masahiro Tanaka threw 32 pitches in a bullpen session before Thursday’s game. Tanaka did not experience any pain and following six bullpen sessions, he is ready to return from the disabled list from a partially torn UCL that may or may not require “Tommy John” surgery.

OF/DH Carlos Beltran was not in the starting lineup Thursday after missing two games following the death of his unborn son in Puerto Rico. The Yankees said that Beltran would be available as a pinch hitter. “My heart goes out to him, and obviously to his family,” manager Joe Girardi said. “When guys go through this, I think sometimes people think we’re immune to problems because we’re professional athletes. We deal with things on an everyday basis and we go through issues, too. That’s the most difficult part. I just want to get a temperature of where he’s at when he comes in today and then we’ll go from there.”

SS Derek Jeter ended a 158 at-bat homerless stretch in the sixth inning Thursday and in typical fashion drew laughs for saying “Thanks” when it was brought up to him. It also ended a stretch of 298 at-bats without a home run at home since July 28, 2013, against Tampa Bay Rays LHP Matt Moore.

2B Stephen Drew had gone 16 games without driving in a run since Aug. 25 before Thursday. That had been tied for the longest stretch of his career. He had a similar RBI drought July 6, 2011-July 3, 2012.

RHP Hiroki Kuroda is approaching two milestones as he makes the start Friday night for the Yankees. He needs 15 2/3 innings to reach 200 innings for the fourth straight season and also needs one win to reach 11 for the fifth straight season. Kuroda would seem to be facing the right opponent and in the right setting since he is 4-0 with a 2.36 ERA in four starts against the Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium. Kuroda is 3-1 with a 2.92 ERA over his last six starts and last pitched Sunday in Baltimore when he allowed one earned run and six hits in seven innings of an eventual 3-2 loss.