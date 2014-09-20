RHP Masahiro Tanaka played catch in preparation for Sunday’s return from the disabled list. Manager Joe Girardi said his pitch count would be about 70 to 75 pitches. Girardi also said that Tanaka would make another start in the final series of the regular season at Boston.

DH Carlos Beltran returned from missing three games. He missed two following the death of his unborn son and then did not start Thursday, although he would have been used as a pinch hitter.

LHP Chris Capuano will make his 11th start for the Yankees Saturday afternoon against the Blue Jays. He rebounded nicely from the shortest start of his career on Sept. 10 against Tampa Bay by allowing two hits in six innings of a 1-0 loss at Tampa Bay on Monday. That marked the 20th time in his career that did not allow a run in at least six innings and fifth time he allowed two or fewer hits in a start of at least six innings. Capuano last pitched at Yankee Stadium when he allowed four runs and recorded one out against Tampa Bay on Sept. 10 in an eventual 8-5 Yankee win. In seven appearances (four starts) against Toronto, Capuano is 2-0 with a 3.96 ERA and Saturday will mark his sixth appearance against them this season.

SS Derek Jeter went 2-for-4 and barely missed hitting a home run when he drove a ball to the left-field warning track in the seventh. Had the ball carried more, Jeter would have home runs in consecutive games for the first time since Aug. 20-22, 2012, in Chicago against the White Sox. He is 4-for-8 on his final homestand, and Friday marked the fourth time this season he had consecutive multi-hit games.

CF Jacoby Ellsbury hit his 16th home run and drove in three runs but also left Friday’s game with a strained right hamstring. Ellsbury left after the fifth inning when he felt something running down the first base line trying to avoid hitting into a double play. The Yankees said Ellsbury was headed for a MRI but did not have results after the game, although they expected him to miss Saturday’s game. “I think that’s a distinct possibility (he may not return this season),” manager Joe Girardi said. “Anytime a guy comes out and grabs his hamstring, you’re always concerned.”