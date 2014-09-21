RHP Masahiro Tanaka will make his return from the disabled list after two months rehabbing from right elbow inflammation that was considered serious enough to possibly need Tommy John surgery. Sunday’s start will be more about how he feels and he will be limited to 70 to 75 pitches. The Yankees hope that gets him to or through the fifth inning. “These are going to be the real tests when the intensity is turned up,” manager Joe Girardi said of the difference between simulated games, bullpen sessions and real games. “We’re going to find out a lot probably tomorrow.”

RF/DH Carlos Beltran has not played since Monday and some were wondering why he did not enter the game as a pinch hitter in the ninth for Brendan Ryan. It turns out that his troublesome right elbow is bothering him again and he was not available. He was planning on seeing a doctor Saturday to see whether he needs to shut it down for the rest of the season.

SS Derek Jeter had his third straight multi-hit game and is 6-for-13 on his final homestand. He also scored his 1,920th run, surpassing Alex Rodriguez for ninth place on the all-time list.

1B Mark Teixeira was lifted for a pinch hitter in the bottom of the fifth inning because of a sore right wrist. Texieira has missed 35 games and is unlikely to play Sunday because he will be seeing the surgeon who performed his wrist surgery. Manager Joe Girardi said Teixeira is day-to-day. Teixeira said he hoped to be able to play through it. “It’s tendinitis,” Teixeira said. “We’ve talked about it a couple of times this year. It flares up every now and then and you get it taken care of. It’s just bad timing right now.”

CF Jacoby Ellsbury did not play due to a strained right hamstring that could keep him out possibly for the rest of the season. Ellsbury suffered the injury in the fourth inning Friday running to first base on a ground ball. “I‘m still going to do everything I can to get back as soon as possible,” Ellsbury said. “Obviously I’ll talk to the team and we’ll be on the same page with this. We’ll still try to do everything we can to play these last nine games.”

