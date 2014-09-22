RHP Masahiro Tanaka made an encouraging return from the disabled list by allowing one run and five hits in 5 1/3 innings Sunday. The plan is for him to make his final start of the regular season Saturday in Boston. Tanaka said that the right elbow was pain-free and that he anticipated being able to do his normal offseason training.

OF/DH Carlos Beltran has been dealing with bone spurs in his right elbow since mid-May and will have surgery when his first season with the Yankees ends. The recovery time is 12 weeks and there is not much difference if he has the surgery now or after the season. In the meantime, Beltran could be available in a pinch hitting role.

1B Mark Teixeira missed his 36th game of the season because of tendinitis in his right wrist. Teixeira saw the hand surgeon after Sunday’s game and asked about getting a third cortisone injection.

CF Jacoby Ellsbury didn’t play for the second straight game. Instead he spent Sunday formulating a plan to treat his low-grade right hamstring strain. Ellsbury would like to get back into games before the season ends and manager Joe Girardi said that he might be used as a pinch hitter before returning to the outfield. After Sunday’s game, Girardi said that there was blood at the top of the hamstring and that before Ellsbury could start any activities, the blood must clear.

RHP Chaz Roe was designated for assignment before Sunday’s game. Roe appeared in three games and allowed two earned runs and two hits in two innings after being obtained from the Miami Marlins on Aug. 31

RHP Michael Pineda will make his 12th start of the season Monday night against the Baltimore Orioles and is looking for better run support. The Yankees have scored just once in his last four starts totaling 25 2/3 innings. Pineda last pitched Tuesday when he allowed one earned run and four hits in 5 1/3 innings of a 6-1 loss at Tampa Bay. Pineda has not had a decision in three career starts against the Orioles despite having a 2.50 ERA in those games.