DH Jose Pirela was the record-setting 57th player used by the Yankees this season and he had two hits in his major league debut. He was the first Yankee to triple in his first at-bat since Steve Balboni on April 22, 1981 against the Detroit Tigers.

OF Eury Perez was claimed off waivers from the Washington Nationals Monday. Perez appeared in 67 games with three minor league teams and batted .310 (75-for-242) with two home runs, 15 RBIs, 14 doubles and 36 runs. He has 22 games of major league experience with Washington and batted .154 (2-for-13) in those games.

RHP Masahiro Tanaka was upbeat a day after making his return from the disabled list. He said he felt the usual soreness but nothing abnormal and is still scheduled to start Saturday in Boston with his pitch count increased to approximately 85 pitches.

SS Derek Jeter is 9-for-20 on his final homestand, with one home run and six RBIs. Jeter did not get his fifth straight multi-hit game Monday but drove in three runs for the first time since Sept. 9, 2012 at Baltimore and for the first time at home since Aug. 1, 2012, also against Baltimore. He had a chance to reach four RBIs for the first time since Sept. 4, 2011, against the Toronto Blue Jays, but he drew a walk in the seventh.

LHP CC Sabathia said his surgically repaired right knee feels fine and that he had a second stem cell injection last month. He played catch Monday and said he looks forward to doing his normal offseason workout.

1B Mark Teixeira missed his 37th game of the season with right wrist soreness and said he had a third cortisone shot on Sunday. Teixeira is day-to-day and said that he anticipates having a normal offseason and that his wrist should be normal next season.

RHP Brandon McCarthy will make his 14th start for the Yankees Tuesday night against the Orioles and will be looking for his career-high 11th victory combined with Arizona and New York. McCarthy reached double digits in a season for the first time on Wednesday when he allowed two runs and four hits in seven innings against Tampa Bay. He also is 2-0 with a 1.74 ERA in three starts this month for the Yankees and 5-1 with a 1.36 ERA at home for New York. McCarthy is 2-1 with a 3.77 ERA in nine appearances (seven starts) against the Orioles. He had a no-decision in the first game of a doubleheader on Sept. 12 at Baltimore, when he allowed four hits in seven scoreless innings.

CF Jacoby Ellsbury missed his third straight game with a strained right hamstring. Ellsbury has not begun doing any baseball activities yet.

LHP Josh Outman was designated for assignment. He made nine appearances for the Yankees after being acquired from the Cleveland Indians on Aug. 28. In those games, Outman allowed two hits in 3 2/3 innings.