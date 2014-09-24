RHP Shane Greene starts Wednesday afternoon against the Orioles and will try to end his rookie season on a positive note. Greene allowed two earned runs in his last three starts spanning 17 innings. Greene last pitched Thursday against the Toronto Blue Jays but did not get a decision after allowing three hits in 6 2/3 scoreless innings of New York’s eventual 3-2 win. He averages 9.12 strikeouts per nine innings, the sixth best among rookies who have pitched at least 75 innings. Greene has pitched against Baltimore twice and has the Yankees’ last two wins at Camden Yards. In those starts, he allowed two runs and 11 hits in 12 2/3 innings.

1B Mark Teixeira returned to the lineup after missing the previous two games with a right wrist injury. He received a third cortisone shot Sunday and said that this time he will take a week off before starting his offseason workouts. Teixeira said that he is past the rehab point and that he needs to start getting to the point of getting the wrist stronger. Last year, Teixeira was unable to do that since he did not begin offseason workouts until January.

RHP Brandon McCarthy is a free agent after this season, and Tuesday was potentially his final start for the Yankees. Although he reached 200 innings for the first time and recorded eight strikeouts without a walk for the fourth time this year, he allowed five runs and 11 hits in 5 1/3 innings in a loss to the Orioles. It was the second time in 14 starts for the Yankees that McCarthy did not complete six innings.

CF Jacoby Ellsbury missed his fourth straight game due to a strained right hamstring. Ellsbury has not begun doing any baseball activities yet, although manager Joe Girardi said that the veteran did some light exercises Tuesday.