OF Eury Perez made his debut for the Yankees by playing two innings in right field. Perez was claimed off waivers Monday from the Washington Nationals and became the 58th player to appear for the Yankees, extending the team record.

RHP Shane Greene allowed six earned runs and seven hits in 3 2/3 innings to conclude a decent rookie season. Greene tied a career high in runs allowed after allowing just two earned runs over his previous three starts.

OF Carlos Beltran is not expected to play the rest of the season due to lingering right elbow soreness. Beltran will have offseason surgery and will conclude the first year of a three-year, $45 million contract by batting .233 with 15 home runs and 49 RBIs in 109 games.

SS Derek Jeter had a modest seven-game hitting streak snapped as he was 0-for-4. Jeter had three groundouts and a strikeout and is 10-for-29 on his final homestand.

CF Jacoby Ellsbury missed his fifth straight game with a strained right hamstring. It seems unlikely that he will play again but Ellsbury is doing some light exercising.

RHP Hiroki Kuroda could be making his final start for the Yankees and possibly his final major league start. Kuroda is a free agent after the season and could decide to retire. Kuroda is 4-1 with a 2.89 ERA over his last seven starts since Aug. 17 and 5-3 with a 3.25 ERA in 12 starts since the All-Star break. Kuroda has a 3.46 ERA and that is the lowest ERA by a Yankee with at least 30 starts since 1990. Kuroda last pitched Friday against the Toronto Blue Jays when he allowed three runs (two earned) and seven hits in 6 2/3 innings. Kuroda is 3-3 with a 2.88 ERA in 10 career starts against the Orioles, although he has not received a decision in his last three.