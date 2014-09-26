LHP Chris Capuano began this season with the Boston Red Sox, and he will finish it by facing them for the Yankees on Friday. Capuano last pitched Saturday in a 6-3 loss to the Blue Jays when he allowed four runs and four hits in 5 2/3 innings, snapping a stretch of six starts without a loss. Before joining the Yankees, Capuano made 28 relief appearances for the Red Sox and was 1-1 with a 4.55 ERA. He is 0-2 with a 5.74 ERA in three career starts against the Red Sox.

SS Derek Jeter finished his last game at Yankee Stadium with a game-winning single in the bottom of the ninth. In his final homestand, Jeter went 12-for-34 (.353). It was the seventh regular-season walk-off hit of his career and his first since June 8, 2007, against the Pirates. He went 2-for-5 with three RBIs in Thursday’s win over the Orioles.

RF Ichiro Suzuki may have played his final home game with the Yankees. Suzuki is a free agent after this year, as his two-year deal signed following the 2012 season is up. Suzuki went 0-for-3 Thursday and 7-for-21 on the homestand. He is hitting .282 in 351 at-bats after going into spring training without being projected to play much.

RHP Hiroki Kuroda made his final start of the season, and it also might be the final start of his career. Kuroda, 39, is a free agent after the season. He is concluding his third one-year deal with the Yankees, and he could retire. He is 38-33 with a 3.44 ERA in 97 starts for the Yankees. Among pitchers with at least 50 starts for the Yankees, his ERA is the lowest since Ron Guidry had a 3.32 ERA over 323 starts from 1975-1988. He threw eight innings of two-run ball Thursday against the Orioles.