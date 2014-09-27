RHP Mashiro Tanaka is scheduled to start the middle game of the three-game set on Saturday. It’ll be his second start after he was placed on the DL with right elbow inflammation on July 9. In his last start, Sept. 21 against Toronto, he gave up one run on five hits in 5 1/3 innings.

SS Derek Jeter asked for the night off for the first time in his career after his memorable walk-off single in his final game at Yankee Stadium. “I don’t know if I could play tonight if I was playing tonight,” he said. “Last night was as special as it gets.” But, he said in respect for the rivalry that he’d play this weekend. “If it was anywhere else, I don’t know if I’d play,” he said.

C Brian McCann hit 19 of his 23 homers in Yankee Stadium. Coming into this weekend, he’s hit eight (home or away) this month. That’s his best month since July 2012.

CF Jacoby Ellsbury has not played in the last six games due to a strained right hamstring. He said before the game that he’d like to get into a game against his former team this weekend.