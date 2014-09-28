RHP Masahiro Tanaka, in his second start after missing 65 games because of a slight muscle tear in his right elbow that may still require Tommy John surgery, lasted only 1 2/3 innings and finishes his rookie season with a 13-5 record. Not getting any help at all from his defense, he was charged with seven runs, five earned.

SS Derek Jeter struck out on three pitches his first time up in the next-to-last game of his distinguished career on Saturday. After Boston’s Joe Kelly blew him away with a 99 mph fastball in the first inning, Jeter fouled off the first pitch (98) and then hit a chopper for his 3,464th hit in the third. He seemed to be limping slightly and manager Joe Girardi wasn’t sure if Jeter would play on Sunday.

C Francisco Cervilli was booed when he was sent out to bat for Derek Jeter in the fifth inning. He bounced into a double play but had hits his other two times up and is batting .301 this. “Oh, yeah, normal at bat, nothing crazy,” Cervelli said of hitting for Jeter. “I think in his career you never see a pinch hit for him so. ...”

RHP Michael Pineda, who had a rather embarrassing night the last time he faced the Red Sox, closes the Yankees season in Boston on Sunday. Pitching at Fenway Park on a chilly night April 23, Pineda was booted from the game for having pine tar -- clearly visible -- on his neck. He also was injured in that game and didn’t pitch again until Aug. 23.