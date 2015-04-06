INF Jose Pirela (concussion) went on the seven-day concussion disabled list retroactive to April 2. He was hurt when he crashed into the center field wall March 22. He experienced dizziness and was seen by a team doctor March 24.

LHP Chris Capuano (right quadriceps strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He might be able to return in May.

SS Brendan Ryan (Grade 2 right calf strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1. There is no timetable for his return, although similar injuries usually take 6-8 weeks to fully heal.

RHP Ivan Nova (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He should be able to return at some point in 2015.