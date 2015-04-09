C Austin Romine did not win the backup catcher’s job in spring training but will remain with the Yankees organization after being designated for assignment last week. The Yankees announced Wednesday that Romine cleared waivers and accepted the assignment to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes Barre. Romine made his major league debut with New York in September 2011 and has a .204 batting average in 76 games for the Yankees.

LHP CC Sabathia will begin his seventh season for the Yankees Thursday against the Toronto Blue Jays and will make his first start since May 10, 2014 at Milwaukee. Sabathia had knee surgery last July and is coming off his most frustrating season due to ineffectiveness and injuries. Sabathia has not been ineffective against Toronto in his career, going 15-4 with a 3.13 ERA in 20 starts. Ten of those starts have been for the Yankees and Sabathia is 8-1 with a 2.82 ERA. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, Sabathia has beaten Toronto in 11 straight seasons (2004-2014) and that is the longest streak of its kind against the Blue Jays. Sabathia also can reach a milestone with his next win, which moves into a tie with Vida Blue for 24th on the all-time wins list with 209.

OF Chris Young made his season debut and added another clutch hit to the collection he started last September. Young has 21 hits with the Yankees and 12 have been for extra bases,

LF Brett Gardner wound up scoring the go-ahead run but that came after he was hit in the wrist by a pitch. Gardner, who missed most of 2012 with a wrist injury, was looked at briefly by trainer Steve Donahue and said he was fine after the game.

RHP Michael Pineda turned in another strong outing Wednesday, allowing two runs and six hits in six innings. Pineda threw 96 pitches and Wednesday marked the 10th time in 14 starts for New York he had allowed two earned runs or less.