LHP Nathan Eovaldi will make his debut for the Yankees Friday night against the Boston Red Sox. One of the hitters he will face is LF Hanley Ramirez, whom the Marlins traded to the Dodgers for Eovaldi in July 2012. Eovaldi was acquired from the Marlins last December and has a 15-35 record with a 4.07 ERA in 83 games (79 starts). Although he struggled last season, Eovaldi’s average velocity of 95.4 mph was fourth highest among qualified starters. During spring training, Eovaldi was 1-1 with a 1.93 ERA in five games (four starts). He pitched 18 2/3 innings and struck out 20 while issuing three walks.

SS Didi Gregorius is 1-for-7 so far but also has committed a pair of miscues on the bases. In the eighth inning of Monday’s 6-1 loss, he made the final out trying to steal third base with 1B Mark Teixeira batting. In the fifth inning Thursday, Gregorius singled but took a wide turn around first base and was thrown out trying to stretch the hit into a double. “I‘m trying to be aggressive on the bases, I slipped,” he said. “I can’t take it back.” The Yankees are facing Boston LHP Wade Miley Friday and Gregorius will likely have the night off.

DH Alex Rodriguez batted second Thursday and raised his average from .167 to .222 by hitting his first home run since Sept. 22, 2013, when he hit a grand slam off San Francisco Giants reliever George Kontos. That home run also came while he batted second, which is where he batted in 14 of the final 15 games of 2013. “Anything I can do this year is going to be a surprise -- even for me,” Rodriguez said.

LHP CC Sabathia regretted the one big inning doing him in Thursday, when he allowed four of the five runs in a span of 23 pitches during the second inning. Sabathia allowed five singles in that decisive inning but in his first start since May 10 in Milwaukee, he said that he felt no pain in his knee.