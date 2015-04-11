INF Jose Pirela has been cleared for baseball activities and manager Joe Girardi said Friday he had begun taking ground balls and swings. Pirela sustained a concussion when he crashed into the center-field wall March 22 and is on the seven-day concussion disabled list. Girardi said Pirela is not quite ready for any games but hoped it wouldn’t be too much longer.

RHP Adam Warren won the competition for New York’s fifth starter with a strong spring training and will make his season debut Saturday against the Red Sox. Before Friday’s game, Warren said he was pitching with “a chip on his shoulder” because while he had shown he can pitch in the majors, he also wants to prove that he can be a starter at this level. Warren also said he has become more aggressive, especially with off-speed stuff as opposed to nibbling around the strike zone. Saturday will mark Warren’s fourth career start and in his previous three starts, he is 1-0 with a 6.97 ERA after going 28-25 with a 3.11 ERA in 90 minor league starts from 2009-2012. Warren has faced the Red Sox 17 times as a reliever and is 1-1 with a 4.28 ERA. The 27 1/3 innings thrown against Boston are Warren’s most against any opponent and he also has not allowed a home run in 13 straight appearances against the Red Sox since Aug. 17, 2013.

SS Didi Gregorius started Friday night off on the bench as the Yankees faced a second straight left-handed starting pitcher.

DH Alex Rodriguez may get Saturday’s game off in terms of being in the starting lineup. If he comes up as a pinch hitter, Rodriguez will have a .286 average going into that at-bat. On Friday, Rodriguez batted third and was 2-for-5. Although he struck out three times and seven of his 14 at-bats have been strikeouts, Rodriguez also had an RBI single in the sixth inning and lined a double to left field five innings later.

C Brian McCann had a scary moment in the ninth when he took a foul ball off his left hand and right knee. Trainer Steve Donahue came out to look at him by having McCann stretch and bend over. Donahue also put his hand under McCann’s shin guard to examine the knee and McCann stayed in the game until being replaced by a pinch runner in the 18th.