RHP Adam Warren made his fourth career start and his longest in terms of pitches. He threw a career-high 98 pitches (60 for strikes) over 5 1/3 innings and that was 13 more than his previous career high on April 3, 2013 also against the Boston Red Sox.

RHP Masahiro Tanaka makes his second start Sunday night against the Red Sox and the focus will be on how often he throws fastballs and how he commands that pitch. During Monday’s four-inning outing against Toronto, six of his 82 pitches were four-seam fastballs that averaged 90.9 mph. He averaged 85.9 on his 29 split-fingered fastballs and 90.1 on his 20 sinkers.

RHP Chasen Shreve was optioned to Triple-A Scranton Wilkes Barre but not because of ineffectiveness. After the Yankees exhausted their bullpen Friday, they needed another pitcher and since Shreve has options remaining, he was sent down after throwing 54 pitches in 3 1/3 innings.

DH Alex Rodriguez might have had Saturday off if Friday’s game did not go 19 innings. Rodriguez played 11 innings Friday before being lifted for a pinch hitter and found himself making his first career start at first base.

RHP Ivan Nova was moved to the 60-day DL but since he is recovering from Tommy John surgery performed April 29 and not expected back until possibly June or July, that was a procedural move.