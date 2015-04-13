LHP Matt Tracy made his major league debut Saturday when he allowed three unearned runs in two innings. A day after throwing 39 pitches, the Yankees designated Tracy for assignment. Tracy was added to the 25-man roster following Friday’s 19-inning loss when the Yankees exhausted their bullpen.

RHP Masahiro Tanaka made his second start and allowed four runs (three earned) and four hits in five innings. He upped his pitch count from Monday’s 6-1 loss to Toronto by 15 to 97. Tanaka allowed one base runner through the first three innings before struggling with location in the fourth. He gave up his second homer of the season in the fifth but ended his outing with a strikeout to 3B Pablo Sandoval on a fastball that was clocked at 92 mph.

DH Alex Rodriguez concluded his first week back from suspension by getting six hits in his first 20 at-bats, including a three-run double in the first inning Sunday. Rodriguez batted in five different slots in the lineup (second, third, fourth, sixth and seventh) and will take a .300 average and .417 on-base percentage into New York’s first road trip.

C Brian McCann hit his 200th career home run in the eighth inning of Sunday’s 14-4 win over the Red Sox. He knew he had been stuck on 199 but didn’t realize he had hit his 200th home run until teammates in the dugout told him. McCann also was able to get the ball back because OF Chris Young gave an autographed ball to the fan in the right-field seats that caught the home run.

RHP Kyle Davies had his contract purchased from Triple-A Scranton Wilkes Barre before Sunday’s game to give them length in the bullpen. “We know that we have length from him,” manager Joe Girardi said before Davies appeared in Sunday’s game. “He’s a strike thrower, understands how to pitch at this level (and) been a starter in the big leagues.” The Yankees signed Davies to a minor league contract in February and he was 0-1 with a 3.60 ERA in six appearances in spring training. Davies is 43-65 with a 5.49 ERA but has not pitched in the majors since August 2011. Davies also is the pitcher who gave up the 500th home run to New York DH Alex Rodriguez on Aug. 4, 2007 while pitching for the Kansas City Royals.

RHP Michael Pineda makes his second start of the season Monday night in Baltimore. Pineda’s first start was overshadowed by New York’s strange three-run eighth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday. In that game, he allowed two runs and six hits in six innings while striking out six and throwing 96 pitches. Pineda is 1-0 with a 1.78 ERA in four career starts against the Orioles and will make his third career start in Baltimore. Pineda also will hope for better run support as his teammates scored two runs or less in all seven of his road starts last season.