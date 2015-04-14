RHP Joel De La Cruz had his contract purchased from Double-A Trenton, and he joined the Yankees’ bullpen. De La Cruz, 25, has no major league experience. He threw three scoreless innings for Trenton this year and got a win in his lone appearance. Last year, he went a combined 7-9 with a 4.44 ERA in 28 games (22 starts) in Double-A and Triple-A.

3B Alex Rodriguez made his first start of the season at the hot corner in Monday’s game. Rodriguez played once in the field -- at first base -- this season and five times as the designated hitter. He made two plays and no errors in his first appearance there since 2013, before coming out in the eighth, and it will be interesting to see how often manager Joe Girardi puts Rodriguez at third base this season.

1B Mark Teixeira hit a solo homer in the fourth inning that tied him with Lance Berkman for fifth place in baseball history among switch hitters. Both now have 366 homers overall.

RHP Kyle Davies’ return to the majors lasted one day, as the Yankees designated him for assignment Monday. Called up from the minors Sunday, Davies, 31, threw 2 1/3 scoreless innings against the Red Sox. It was his first big league action since 2011.

RF Chris Young kept up his penchant for giving the Yankees extra-base hits on Monday. He now’s gotten 25 hits since joining New York late last year -- and 14 of them have gone for extra bases.

PH/2B Stephen Drew had gone 0-for-5 in his career against Orioles RHP Tommy Hunter when manager Joe Girardi sent him up as a pinch-hitter with the bases loaded in the seventh due to LF Brett Gardner’s wrist injury. Drew hit the game-changing grand slam that helped the Yankees to a 6-5 victory. Sometimes the numbers aren’t always right. “You got three guys on and I was not trying to do too much,” Drew said. “I got ahead with a 3-1 count. I got in a good situation and it all worked out for the best.”

LF Brett Gardner was hit on the wrist by LHP Wei-Yin Chen in the first inning. Gardner stayed in through the sixth before manager Joe Girardi pinch-hit for him with Stephen Drew in the seventh. Drew ended up giving New York the lead for good with his grand-slam homer. “The X-rays were negative so obviously, I was encouraged by that,” Gardner said. “We’ll see how I feel tomorrow. It’s kind of a day-to-day thing.”

RHP Michael Pineda got the win Monday and struggled at times but showed the power the Yankees hope to see more of this season. Even though he allowed five runs on nine hits in 6 1/3 innings, the big right-hander struck out nine Orioles and worked out of trouble.