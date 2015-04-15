DH/PH Alex Rodriguez was given his first day off by manager Joe Girardi but came on in the ninth Tuesday as a pinch-hitter and made the game’s final out. He also heard a huge wave of boos from the Baltimore faithful, something that’s probably going to be a regular thing for the embattled 39-year-old in road games this season.

LHP CC Sabathia took the loss Tuesday despite giving the Yankees seven solid innings -- allowing four runs but striking out seven. He’s now 0-2 and has dropped five of his last seven decisions against the Orioles, a team the left-hander once had a career record of 16-2 against, but the veteran thinks he’s ironing out his kinks. “I‘m feeling pretty good,” he said. “I‘m commanding the ball pretty good. I just need to tighten up a few things.”

1B Mark Teixeira has a history of starting slowly, but this season might be a little different. His single in the sixth inning off RHP Miguel Gonzalez drove in a run and gave Teixeira RBIs in five consecutive games. He’s hitting .240 with five RBIs far this season.

LF Brett Gardner did not play Tuesday after injuring his wrist in Monday’s win. Orioles LHP Wei-Yin Chen hit him in the first inning, and the wrist (right) stiffened up, forcing Gardner out in the seventh. X-rays later that night were negative, and manager Joe Girardi said Tuesday they hoped to have Gardner back in the lineup by Friday. “He’s just sore,” Girardi said before the game.