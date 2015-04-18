DH Alex Rodriguez had a huge night, driving in four of the Yankees’ five runs and getting the 61st multi-HR game of his career and the first since May 2012. His first home run went 471 feet according to MLB Statcast, giving him four in his first 32 at-bats of the season.

C Brian McCann continues a slow start to his season, with an 0-for-3 night that dropped his average to .179. He’s hardly the only Yankees player struggling at the plate -- Stephen Drew is hitting .167 and Didi Gregorius is hitting .152 -- but the Yankees need consistency in the middle of their lineup to move up in the AL East.

LHP Andrew Miller was dominant Friday in getting the final four outs for his third save of the season, including all three outs by strikeout in the ninth. Miller still has a perfect 0.00 ERA after his first four appearances with New York, having allowed just one hit in five innings.

RHP Esmil Rogers sparked a strong night by the Yankees bullpen, pitching 2 1/3 innings of hitless, scoreless relief after starter Adam Warren lasted only four innings. Rogers struck out two and walked one, lowering his season ERA to 2.79.

OF Brett Gardner, after missing two games with a sore right wrist, came in as a pinch-runner in the eighth, stole second and scored the winning run. Joe Girardi said he would have kept Gardner in if the game was tied, a promising step toward a complete return to the lineup.