FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New York Yankees - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US MLB
April 19, 2015 / 9:07 PM / 2 years ago

New York Yankees - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Masahiro Tanaka was dominant in his third start of the season, throwing seven innings of shutout baseball, allowing only two hits and striking out eight without a walk. He retired 15 straight after giving up a leadoff single to David DeJesus.

DH Alex Rodriguez, who had two home runs and four RBIs in Friday’s win, struck out three times Saturday. He walked and scored on Chris Young’s grand slam.

C Brian McCann would love to face Rays pitcher Jake Odorizzi every day -- he is 8-for-13 against him, including two home runs. He went 3-for-3 against Odorizzi on Saturday, including a triple that brought in the Yankees’ first two runs.

RF Chris Young hit a grand slam in the seventh inning for his third home run of the season, one off Alex Rodriguez’s team lead. Young came in with a .292 average and managed to double his season RBI total with a single swing.

LF Brett Gardner, making his first start after being out two games with a wrist injury, went 2-for-4 with a walk and two stolen bases. He stole second as a pinch-runner Friday night on the way to scoring the winning run.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.