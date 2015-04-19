RHP Masahiro Tanaka was dominant in his third start of the season, throwing seven innings of shutout baseball, allowing only two hits and striking out eight without a walk. He retired 15 straight after giving up a leadoff single to David DeJesus.

DH Alex Rodriguez, who had two home runs and four RBIs in Friday’s win, struck out three times Saturday. He walked and scored on Chris Young’s grand slam.

C Brian McCann would love to face Rays pitcher Jake Odorizzi every day -- he is 8-for-13 against him, including two home runs. He went 3-for-3 against Odorizzi on Saturday, including a triple that brought in the Yankees’ first two runs.

RF Chris Young hit a grand slam in the seventh inning for his third home run of the season, one off Alex Rodriguez’s team lead. Young came in with a .292 average and managed to double his season RBI total with a single swing.

LF Brett Gardner, making his first start after being out two games with a wrist injury, went 2-for-4 with a walk and two stolen bases. He stole second as a pinch-runner Friday night on the way to scoring the winning run.