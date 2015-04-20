RHP Joel De La Cruz was sent outright to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. He was optioned to Double-A Trenton on Wednesday. He did not make a relief appearance for New York following his promotion from the minors earlier in the week.

SS Didi Gregorius, acquired from the Diamondbacks in the offseason, went 2-for-4 after opening his Yankees career with a 5-for-33 clip. He’s easing into the lineup as the No. 9 hitter but more games like that can move him higher in the order.

OF Garrett Jones had been 0-for-6 on the Yankees’ road trip and 2-for-14 on the season coming in, but he went 3-for-4 with a triple on Sunday, raising his season average to .278. He’ll continue to split time with Chris Young with occasional work at first base.

LHP Andrew Miller has been dominant as the team’s closer, getting three strikeouts Sunday to earn his fourth save, keeping a perfect 0.00 ERA. He’s struck out 12 while walking only two and allowing only two hits, taking full advantage of a chance to step in as New York’s newest ninth-inning specialist.

OF Brett Gardner was back starting after missing two games with a wrist injury. He went 1-for-4 with a run scored, combining with CF Jacoby Ellsbury to spark the top of the batting order.

RHP Michael Pineda lasted 5.2 innings in his third start, giving up three runs on seven hits to slightly lower his season ERA to 5.00. His control has been impeccable, with 20 strikeouts against just two walks to open the season.