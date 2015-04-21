RHP Nathan Eovaldi makes his third attempt to notch his first win as a Yankee when he faces the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday. The hard-throwing right-hander has a pair of no-decisions this season, most recently a five-inning outing at Baltimore in which he gave up two runs on eight hits. He racked up nine strikeouts that game after collecting just one in his New York debut against Boston. Opponents hit .348 in those two starts against Eovaldi, who had a career 15-35 record in five seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers and Miami Marlins.

RHP Masahiro Tanaka will make his next start on four days’ rest on Thursday afternoon, according to manager Joe Girardi. Tanaka, who has a partially torn ligament in his pitching elbow, tossed seven shutout innings against Tampa Bay on Saturday. The Yankees have been monitoring him closely but feel Tanaka can handle a regular workload at this point. He’s 2-1 with a 3.94 ERA through three starts with 18 strikeouts in 16 innings.

DH Alex Rodriguez’s hot start earned him a promotion on Monday. Rodriguez was moved to the No. 3 spot in the order while slumping Carlos Beltran was dropped to fifth.

LHP C.C. Sabathia suffered a hard-luck loss on Monday, going the distance against the Tigers in a 2-1 defeat. He allowed a pair of seventh-inning runs but otherwise kept one of the league’s scariest attacks off-balance. “He knows he’s throwing the ball well,” manager Joe Girardi said. “I think he’s pleased with the way he’s throwing the ball but there’s frustration, I‘m sure. He just needs to keep doing what he’s doing.” Sabathia is still seeking his first win since April 24 of last season.

1B Mark Teixeira smacked a solo homer off Detroit starter Alfredo Simon for the team’s only run on Monday. Teixeira golfed an 0-2 changeup into the right-field stands for his fourth homer of the season. He is still only hitting .190 but his power is enough to keep him in the cleanup spot for the time being. Teixeira’s long ball was the 367th of his career, moving him into fifth place on the all-time list by switch hitters, surpassing Lance Berkman.

3B Chase Headley had two singles at Detroit on Monday, raising his season average to .260. He has a modest three-game hitting streak and three multi-hit games this season. The switch hitter has been much more effective batting left-handed, hitting .313 from that side compared to .167 from the right side.