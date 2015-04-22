RHP Branden Pinder was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Tuesday. He pitched two scoreless innings in his first two major-league appearances before getting sent down. The 26-year-old was the odd man out when the club decided it needed a left-handed long reliever and chose Chasen Shreve, who was recalled from Triple-A, to fill that role.

RHP Adam Warren makes his third start of the season when he opposes Detroit Tigers ace David Price on Wednesday. Warren’s first two starts have produced mixed results. He gave up one earned run in his season debut against Boston, then lasted just four innings and allowed four runs on six hits against Tampa Bay. Warren, who made 69 relief appearances last season, has struggled to put away hitters. He has only three strikeouts thus far in 9 1/3 innings and has been especially vulnerable against left-handed batters, who are hitting .412 against him.

RHP Nathan Eovaldi notched his first victory with the Yankees in his third attempt on Tuesday, holding the Detroit Tigers to one run in seven-plus innings. He made a mechanical adjustment after his last start, changing his arm path. “It was an easy fix,” he said. “I was just trying to keep my arm close to my body. I get separated too far and it’s harder to command for me.” Eovaldi only issued one walk on a cold, damp night after allowing three walks in his previous outing.

LHP Chasen Shreve was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Tuesday. Shreve, who threw 2 1/3 scoreless innings in the minors this season, was acquired from the Atlanta Braves in January. He pitched 4 2/3 innings earlier this season with New York, allowing one earned run, before going to Triple-A. He gives manager Joe Girardi another option at long reliever besides RHP Esmil Rogers. “The one thing about Chasen is he gives you multiple innings,” Girardi said.

OF Chris Young got on base all five times in Tuesday’s win at Detroit, pounded out three hits and walking twice. He hit his fourth home run to lead off the seventh, sparking a three-run outburst. “He’s playing really well for us,” manager Joe Girardi said. “I’ll find him a spot (Wednesday). He knows what his job is and he’s ready to play every day.” Young now has a team-high .344 average.

RHP Ivan Nova threw a 35-pitch bullpen session on Tuesday as he continues to work his way back from Tommy John surgery. Nova, who was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 11, threw live batting practice last week. The club hopes to get Nova back into the rotation sometime in June.