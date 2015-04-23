LHP Matt Tracy was claimed off waivers by the New York Yankees from Miami on Wednesday. The Yankees then optioned him to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Tracy, 26, had been called up by New York two weeks ago and gave up three runs in a two-inning appearance April 11 against Boston. He was designated for assignment the next day and the Marlins claimed him. He didn’t pitch for Miami.

RHP Adam Warren fought through an early wild spell to collect his first victory of the season against Detroit on Wednesday. Warren walked four of the first five batters he faced and gave up four first-inning runs. He didn’t give up another run and lasted 5 2/3 innings. He’s now 1-1 with a 5.40 ERA. “He seemed to really get it turned around after the first inning,” manager Joe Girardi said.

RHP Masahiro Tanaka will make his first start on four days’ rest this season when he faces the Detroit Tigers on Thursday afternoon. Tanaka, who has a partially torn ligament in his right elbow, had five days’ rest after his first two starts. He is coming off an overpowering performance at Tampa Bay in which he held the Rays scoreless in seven innings while striking out eight. Tanaka only threw 85 pitches, which is one reason manager Joe Girardi feels comfortable bringing him back without an extra day of recovery.

DH Alex Rodriguez is still getting used to playing the game without taking the field. Rodriguez served as the designated hitter for the 12th time this season against Detroit on Wednesday. He has only started twice in the field, with one game at first base and the other at his usual spot since joining the New York Yankees in 2004, third base.

1B Mark Teixeira continued his power display with a three-run homer in Wednesday’s victory at Detroit. Teixeira hit a three-run shot off reliever Al Alburquerque, his team-high fifth of the season. All but one of Teixeira’s 10 hits this season have gone for extra bases, though he’s still batting a modest .204.

OF Chris Young made his second consecutive start against the Tigers on Wednesday and continued his torrid hitting. Young went 3-for-6 and scored twice in the 13-4 romp. Manager Joe Girardi rewarded Young for reaching base five times on Tuesday by batting him second and putting LF Brett Gardner on the bench. Young is now batting .368, making it increasingly difficult to keep him out of the lineup, though Girardi said Gardner would start on Thursday. It’s possible Girardi will find another spot for Young to play.

CF Jacoby Ellsbury survived an early scare in Wednesday’s 13-4 win over Detroit. Leading off the game, Ellsbury was drilled in the chest with a fastball by Tigers ace David Price. Ellsbury wound up getting an RBI single later during the Yankees’ six-run first as snow flurries fell from the sky. “It felt like a frozen snowball at 93 (miles per hour),” Ellsbury said. “It hit me right in the heart. It never feels too good in that temperature. But you just shake it off and play the rest of the game.” He went 2-for-4 to lift his average to .279.