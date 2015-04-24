RHP Dellin Betances recorded his third victory of the season Thursday. He retired all four batters he faced, striking out Detroit’s Ian Kinsler with a 97 mph heater to complete the eighth. Betances has pitched brilliantly as the main setup man, allowing only one baserunner in eight appearances.

RHP Masahiro Tanaka was not affected by 35-degree cold or pitching on four days’ rest Thursday, as he held the Tigers to one run on three hits in 6 1/3 innings. Tanaka, who threw 60 of his 94 pitches for strikes, wound up with a no-decision. He struck out six and walked two before he was taken out. Tanaka, who has a partially torn ligament in his right elbow, received five days’ rest following his first two starts. “He had everything (going),” manager Joe Girardi said. “He got us into the seventh inning, and that’s all you can ask.”

DH Alex Rodriguez was not in the lineup as manager Joe Girardi decided to give him a break. Rodriguez had been the only Yankee to appear in every game this month, once as a pinch hitter. He reached base safely in 16 of his past 33 plate appearances. “He’s played every day on the road trip,” Girardi said. “He hasn’t had many days off this year, so I just (decided to) give him a day, and you can probably run him out there the next six days.”

3B Chase Headley did not put the ball in play Thursday but still played a crucial role in the 2-1 win at Detroit. Headley, who struck out three times and walked once, made a diving grab against PH Brian McCann and got a forceout in the seventh, preventing a run from scoring. His throw was off line, but SS Didi Gregorius scooped it up. “I threw it straight into the ground,” said Headley, who made another nice stop in the ninth. “I thought we were going to have a chance to turn a double play, but I hurried the throw and (Gregorius) picked us up.”

RHP Michael Pineda gets the start against the New York Mets on Friday in the opener of a three-game series. Pineda will be making his first career start against the Yankees’ cross-town rival and his fourth of the season. He won his last two starts despite a shaky performance in Tampa Bay on Sunday when he allowed three earned runs in 5 2/3 innings and failed to retire the side in any inning. Pineda has displayed stellar control, striking out 20 and walking only two, the best strikeout-walk ratio in the American League.