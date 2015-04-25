LHP CC Sabathia will face the Mets for the first time in nearly three years Saturday afternoon. Sabathia is 3-1 with a 2.14 ERA in five career starts against the Mets but last faced them June 24, 2012 at Citi Field, when he allowed five runs (one earned) and nine hits in 5 2/3 innings while taking a no-decision. Sabathia is 24-9 with a 3.40 ERA in 50 career interleague starts and has a 12-3 mark in those starts with the Yankees. Sabathia also is seeking his first win in a year and one day. He has not won since April 24, 2014 at Boston and took a tough loss Monday despite tossing a complete-game seven-hitter in a 2-1 loss at Detroit.

1B Mark Teixeira had his 38th career multi-homer game when he hit two-run home runs in the first and third innings. It was Teixeira’s first two home-run game since July 9 at Cleveland and his first one at home since July 13, 2012, when he connected off LHP C.J. Wilson and LHP Scott Downs of the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim. Teixeira also has RBIs in 11 of the Yankees’ first 17 games and is the first Yankee to do that since Alex Rodriguez had RBI in 14 of the first 17 games in 2007. Teixeira had two chances at his fourth career game with three home runs but flied out to left field and popped out to third base.

CF Jacoby Ellbury hit his first home run of the season and first since Sept. 19, 2014. Ellsbury went 2-for-5 and is 14-for-45 (.311) in his last 11 games.

RHP Michael Pineda nearly tied a career high by completing eight innings for the second time in 45 career starts on a night when he threw his changeup 21 times and his slider 27 times. He came an out short as he allowed one run and five hits in 7 2/3 innings. He struck out seven without a walk and has 27 strikeouts and two walks over his first 25 2/3 innings. Since the start of last year, Pineda has 11 walks and 86 strikeouts.