INF Jose Pirela started a rehab assignment for Class A Tampa at Clearwater and playing the entire game at designated hitter. He was 0-for-4 and scored a run. Pirela has been on the seven-day concussion disabled list since April 5 after crashing into the center-field wall in Port St. Lucie, Fla., on March 22.

RHP Adam Warren will make his fourth start of the season and seventh of his career when the Yankees open a three-game series with Tampa Bay. He is facing Tampa Bay for the second time this season and on April 17 he allowed four runs and six hits in four innings of a no-decision in Tampa Bay. Warren followed that start up by allowing four runs and five hits in 5 2/3 innings of New York’s 13-4 win at Detroit on Wednesday. Warren is 0-1 with a 4.15 ERA in 11 appearances against Tampa Bay, which has faced him the most times other than the Boston Red Sox.

RHP Nathan Eovaldi had his shortest start with the Yankees as he allowed five runs (four earned) and seven hits in 4 1/3 innings. Eovaldi especially struggled with two outs and with two strikes. He gave four two-out hits and threw 34 of his 87 pitches after reaching two strikes.

RHP Masahiro Tanaka will be pushed back one day and start Wednesday for the Yankees on five days rest as opposed to four days rest. The Yankees are using a six-man rotation this week that includes RHP Chase Whitley as Tuesday’s starter. The move is designed as an effort to give Tanaka extra rest, which the Yankees have said they intend on doing from time to time.

DH Alex Rodriguez needs one home run to tie Hall of Famer Willie Mays for fourth place on the all-time list with 660 home runs.

INF Brendan Ryan (strained right calf) is scheduled to appear in extended spring training games this week. Ryan was diagnosed with a Grade 2 strain April 1 and if he gets through this week without further injury, he could start a rehab assignment.

CF Jacoby Ellsbury was likely going to get a day off soon, but after he exited with tightness in his hip Saturday, manager Joe Girardi thought Sunday would be a good time. Ellsbury missed his second game of the season but the Yankees do not think the injury is serious and had the game gone extra innings, they would have checked with him about playing.