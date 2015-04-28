INF Jose Pirela continued his rehab assignment Monday, playing the entire game at second base for Double-A Trenton. He went 0-for-4. Pirela has been on the seven-day concussion disabled list since April 5, retroactive to April 2.

RHP Adam Warren had a no-decision in the 4-1 win, but set a career high in strikeouts with six. He did not issue a walk for the first time in his eight major league starts.

RHP Chase Whitley is expected to be recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to start on Tuesday, as the Yankees will incorporate a sixth starter to their rotation, giving Masahiro Tanaka an extra day before he takes the ball on Wednesday. Whitley had a strong spring but was sent to the minors so he could continue starting. In three starts for Scranton, Whitley is 2-0 with a 2.12 ERA.

3B Alex Rodriguez made just his second start this season at third base. Yankees manager Joe Girardi wanted to give Chase Headley the night off. “I‘m comfortable with him (Rodriguez) out there,” said Girardi. “He doesn’t have the range he did when he was 25, but who does?” Rodriguez will be 40 in July.

1B Mark Teixeira was named the American League’s Player of the Week. The switch-hitting slugger hit .333 (8-for-24) with six runs scored, five homers and 10 RBIs. He was 0-for-4 on Monday.

CF Jacoby Ellsbury (hip tightness) exited the April 25 game after the seventh inning. He did not play April 26, but returned April 27.