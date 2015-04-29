INF Jose Pirela could be activated from the seven-day concussion list shortly. Pirela went 0-for-3 and played six innings at second base for Double-A Trenton Tuesday. Pirela has been injured since crashing into the center-field fence on March 22 at Port St. Lucie, Fla.

RHP Masahiro Tanaka was slated to pitch Wednesday but the Yankees placed him on the 15-day disabled list with tendinitis in his right wrist and a grade 1 strain of his forearm. Tanaka found out his diagnosis after getting an MRI and the conservative estimate of general manager Brian Cashman is that he will miss about a month. That’s based on him being shut down for seven-to-10 days or even more and the fact that Tanaka would have to rebuild some arm strength. Tanaka has been pitching with a partially torn ligament in his right elbow but he and Cashman reiterated that the elbow was not affected.

RHP Chris Martin recorded his first career save by throwing 22 pitches in the ninth inning. Martin said he was nervous initially but settled down and struck out Tampa Bay SS Asdrbual Cabrera for the final out.

RHP Chase Whitley was among the final cuts during spring training for the Yankees and Tuesday he was originally slated a spot start after going 2-0 with a 2.12 ERA in three starts for Triple-A Scranton Wilkes Barre. After pitching five innings Tuesday, he found out he will replace RHP Masahiro Tanaka in the rotation. Last season, Whitley entered the rotation in mid-May after LHP CC Sabathia went on the disabled list with a knee injury.

INF Gregorio Petit was optioned to Triple-A Scranton Wilkes Barre. He was acquired late in spring training from the Houston Astros and made his first Opening Day roster. With the Yankees, Petit is 5-for-24 with five RBIs.