RHP Dellin Betances had held 26 consecutive batters hitless before Red Sox 3B Pablo Sandoval singled to left and hadn’t allowed a hit in his last six appearances.

SS Didi Gregorious committed an error in the Yankees’ win in Boston, marking his third on the young season. Defense should be the primary focus for Gregorious, who is only batting .212 (14-for-66) through 20 games, according to Yankees manager Joe Girardi. “His first order of business is defense,” Girardi said. “We’re starting to see what he can do; he’s made some really nice plays, and that’s encouraging. I think he’s going to be productive. Now, as a hitter, I‘m not saying he’s going to hit 30 home runs, but I think he’s going to do alright swinging the bat.”

INF Alex Rodriguez made history with his 660th career home run in Friday night’s 3-2 win over the Red Sox, tying Willie Mays for fourth place on the all-time home-run list. Rodriguez was originally given the night off after going hitless in his last 11 at-bats entering the game, but he pinch hit for designated hitter Garrett Jones with one out in a 2-2 game in the eighth inning. Rodriguez hit a 3-0 fastball off Red Sox RHP Junichi Tazawa into the third row of the Green Monster. Before the at-bat, Rodriguez was hitting .063 (1-for-16) in pinch-hit situations. “It’s a big hit for us in that situation,” Yankees manager Joe Girardi said. “It allows us to use our bullpen the way we want to use it, it gives us the lead. He gets by the 660 and now we move on and we play.”

LHP C.C. Sabathia entered Friday’s game having lost his first four starts of the season and his last six overall, a career-worst stretch for the former All-Star. Sabathia didn’t find his way back into the win column, but he didn’t suffer another loss, allowing only two earned runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out three in 6.0 innings. He is only the fifth pitcher this season to have a quality start against the explosive Red Sox offense. “I think it’s a step forward (for me),” Sabathia said. “That’s obviously one of the best offenses in the league.”

LHP Andrew Miller, a former Red Sox reliever, was perfect in the ninth inning, holding Boston hitless and striking out one to pick up his ninth save of the campaign.