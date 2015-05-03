RHP Nathan Eovaldi picked up his first career victory against the Red Sox. Eovaldi tossed a season-high 111 pitches over 6 2/3 innings, which marks his second-longest start of the campaign, and gave up only two earned runs to improve to 2-0 on the road this season. Eovaldi has had the lead upon his departure in each of his last four starts and has allowed just five earned runs in 18 2/3 innings. “Just working on mechanics and driving the ball inside,” Eovaldi said.

RHP Dellin Betances and LHP Andrew Miller have proven to be a formidable duo at the back end of the bullpen. Miller earned his ninth save of the season with a scoreless ninth inning in New York’s 3-2 win over Boston on Friday and Betances struck out four batters in a scoreless 1 1/3 innings to notch his first save Saturday in a two-run victory at Fenway Park. Betances has two career saves, and he has had to pitch more than one frame to get both of them. “It gives us a ton of flexibility, these two guys,” manager Joe Girardi said.

LF Brett Gardner drove in three of his team’s four runs to help the Yankees win the second game of their series in Boston. Gardner (2-for-4) notched his eighth multi-hit game of the year and extended his hitting streak to five games. The last time Gardner drove in three runs was on July 19, 2014. “It’s testament to guys in front of me getting on base,” Gardner said. Manager Joe Girardi also praised Gardner, saying he’s “a guy that we talk about playing every day; it doesn’t matter if (the pitchers) are left-handed or right-handed.”