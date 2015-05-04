INF Jose Pirela, making his way back from a spring training concussion, could be close to a callup. “I would say he’s probably ready to go,” said manager Joe Girardi. “We wanted to get him a few more at-bats when we had that luxury of calling Petit back, and now we’ve got to make a decision of what we want to do.”

RHP Adam Warren turned in a career-high 5 2/3 innings for the third straight start before leaving amid a sudden Red Sox flurry Sunday. He had an 8-0 lead when the inning started and it was 8-5 by the end of the frame, but he upped his record to 2-1. He also hit Hanley Ramirez with a pitch, which angered the Boston left fielder and likely led to Boston’s Edward Mujica hitting Jacoby Ellsbury in the eighth. Warren was disappointed to get stuck on 5 2/3 again but was happy with the win.

RHP Chase Whitley, who came up from the minors and won in the first game of Masahiro Tanaka’s latest absence, opens the Yankees’ three-game series at Toronto on Monday night. Whitley allowed one run on six hits in five innings to beat Tampa Bay. He is 1-1 with a 13.00 ERA in four appearances against the Blue Jays.

LH Chris Capuano, recovering from a quad strain, pitched four innings in a rehab start Saturday.

DH Alex Rodriguez reacted Sunday to GM Brian Cashman saying the club will not pay him the $6 million in his contract for catching Willie Mays on the all-time home run list. “Family business,” he said before Sunday night’s game, making it clear he looks at things different now. “I’ve learned my lesson. The old (A-Rod) is gone.” Asked if the bonus matters to him, he said, “I haven’t given it much thought. My focus is (Red Sox pitcher Joe) Kelly throws 98 tonight and I‘m almost 40 years old. So I’d better be focused. I‘m just happy to be playing baseball,” he added. “Honestly, I am in a good place. A year ago I wouldn’t be dreaming to be talking to you guys about playing baseball and enjoying the game so much. ... I’ve been in a good place for a while now and it’s just fun to be playing baseball.”

1B Mark Teixeira hit his ninth homer of the season Sunday night. Of his 17 hits, 14 have gone for extra bases. He hit his 30th career homer against Boston, third among active players.

INF Brendan Ryan, trying to make it back from a calf strain, tweaked a hamstring while running in Florida and will now sit for another week.

CF Jacoby Ellsbury enjoyed his latest trip back into Boston. After collecting three hits in the first two games of the series, he went 4-for-4, was hit by a pitch and walked Sunday night -- six straight times on base. He was hit by Edward Mujica in apparent retaliation for Hanley Ramirez being hit by Adam Warren in the sixth. Ellsbury, 24-for-his-last 55, a .436 clip, recorded the 13th four-hit game of his career. “I don’t remember the last time I saw a guy get on six times,” said manager Joe Girardi.

LHP Andrew Miller didn’t have a neat ninth, having to pitch out of a bases-loaded jam, but he recorded his 10th save in as many chances. He and bullpen mate Dellis Betances have yet to allow an earned run this season.

LF Brett Gardner had a complete night -- a day after driving in three runs in Saturday’s win. He went 2-for-6 with a three-run homer, two stolen bases and a nifty catch of a David Ortiz drive that ended the seventh inning. But he did bounce out with the bases loaded and two out in the ninth.