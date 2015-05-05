RHP Dellin Betances allowed two hits and an unearned run in Toronto’s three-run eighth inning on Monday in a 3-1 loss to the Blue Jays. He had one strikeout, ending a streak of eight games in which he had recorded at least two strikeouts. He has had at least one strikeout in 13 consecutive outings.

RHP Chase Whitley made his second start of the season on Monday and did not factor in the decision in a 3-1 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays despite pitching seven scoreless innings. He allowed six hits and no walks while striking out six to lower his earned-run average to 0.75. “It’s the fourth time through, and he’s a guy that, yeah, has started before, but he’s not a guy that’s used to going 95-100 pitches,” said manager Joe Girardi, explaining why he removed him after 90 pitches. “That’s not who he is. ...You can look at all the numbers. He just hasn’t thrown that many pitches. I thought we pushed him going through seven. He’s matured, his stuff has gotten better and his location has continued to improve as a starter.”

1B/OF Garrett Jones started at first base in Monday’s 3-1 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays with 1B Mark Teixeira given a rest. Jones drove in the Yankees’ only run on a groundout in the seventh inning.

CF Jacoby Ellsbury doubled in the sixth inning of Monday’s 3-1 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays to extend his hitting streak to seven games, which equals his season’s best. He is batting 15-for-30 in the streak that started April 27.

OF Brett Gardner was 0-for-2 with two walks in the 3-1 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday to snap a season-best six-game hitting streak. He batted 10-for-26 (.385) with one home run and nine RBIs in that span.

RHP Michael Pineda will make his sixth start of the season on Tuesday in the second of a three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. He is going on five days’ rest because of the off day in the schedule last Thursday. He did not factor in the decision of his last start, a 13-inning, 3-2 loss, last Wednesday at Tampa Bay. He allowed six hits, no walks and two runs while striking out five in 5 2/3 innings against the Rays. He is 1-2 with a 3.93 ERA in six career starts against the Blue Jays. He is 0-2, 3.93 ERA, in three career starts at Rogers Centre, allowing 19 hit in 18 1/3 innings.