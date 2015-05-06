INF Jose Pirela (concussion) will be reinstated from the disabled list Wednesday with a corresponding move to come. The move could be a demotion for INF Gregorio Petit, who started at third base, but was replaced at third in the bottom of the ninth inning by DH Alex Rodriguez after taking a ball off his hand while striking out in the top of the inning but tests on the hand were negative. Pirela had a good spring but suffered the concussion crashing into the center-field wall during a game March 22. The Yankees added Petit at the end of spring training when INF Brendan Ryan suffered a strained calf and went on the disabled list. In four rehab games with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Pirela went 11-for-19 (.579) with one homer, four RBIs and a walk.

LHP CC Sabathia will try for his first win of the season when he makes his sixth start Wednesday in the finale of a three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays. His last start was a no-decision last Friday in a 3-2 win over the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, when he allowed seven hits, two walks and two runs in six innings. This is his second start against the Blue Jays. He allowed eight hits and five runs (four earned) while striking out eight in a 6-3 loss on April 9. He is 15-5 with a 3.25 in 21 career starts against the Blue Jays. He is 7-1 with a 2.95 ERA at Rogers Centre.

1B Mark Teixeira hit his 10th homer of the season with a runner on base in the fifth inning of Tuesday’s 6-3 win over Toronto. It was his 373rd homer as a switch-hitter, which ties him with teammate RF Carlos Beltran for fourth most on the all-time major-league list. Of his 18 hits this season, 15 have been for extra bases.

INF Stephen Drew snapped an 0-for-19 drought with a single in the sixth inning of the 6-3 win over Toronto on Tuesday. He also singled in the eighth for his third multi-hit game of the season and first since April 27.

CF Jacoby Ellsbury extended his hitting streak to a season-best eight games with a first-inning single in the 6-3 win over the Blue Jays on Tuesday. He was 3-for-5 with an RBI in the game and is 18-for-35 (.514) in that span starting April 27.

RHP Michael Pineda pitched eight scoreless innings in the 6-3 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday, matching his career high. He is 4-0 with a 2.97 ERA after six starts. It was his career high for innings pitched in a game without allowing a run. His previous best was 7 1/3 innings. His walk in the third inning on Tuesday snapped a string of 20 innings without one. He has allowed three runs in his past 20 innings against the Blue Jays.