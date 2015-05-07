INF Jose Pirela ended his rehabilitation assignment on Tuesday and was activated from the disabled list on Wednesday with INF Gregorio Petit (bruised right hand) going on the DL. Pirela was injured March 22 when he crashed into the center-field wall in a spring training game. He was 10-for-15 with one home run and three RBIs at Triple-A Scranton Wilkes/Barre in his final three games of his eight-game rehab assignment. He also played at Class A Tampa and Double-A Trenton, going 12-for-33 (.364) with one homer and four RBIs. Pirela was 2-for-4 with a double in the 5-1 loss to Toronto on Wednesday.

RHP Nathan Eovaldi will make his sixth start of the season Thursday in the opener of a four-games series against the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium. He has allowed two runs or fewer in three of his five starts, including a no-decision against the Orioles in Baltimore, when he allowed eight hits and two runs while striking out nine in five innings. Last Saturday, he held the Boston Red Sox to two earned runs and seven hits over 6 1/3 innings in a 4-2 win.

LHP CC Sabathia failed to win his first game of the season on Wednesday, allowing nine hits and four runs in the 5-1 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. He is 0-5 with a 5.45 after six starts this season. The Yankees have failed to score more than one run in his support in four of his six starts this season. He has allowed four or more runs in four of his starts this season.

CF Jacoby Ellsbury singled in the fifth inning of Wednesday’s 5-1 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays to extend his season-best hitting streak to nine games. After going 1-for-4 in the game, he is 19-for-39 (.487) since April 27.

LF Brett Gardner (stiff neck) did not play in Wednesday’s 5-1 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. Gardner had good numbers against Blue Jays LHP Mark Buehrle, who got the win on Wednesday, going 12-for-32 (.375) with one home run against him.

INF Gregorio Petit (bruised right hand) was put on the 15-day disabled list Wednesday. He was hit on the hand by a pitch in the ninth inning of Tuesday’s 6-3 win at Toronto while striking out. He was recalled from Triple-A Scranton Wilkes/Barre on April 29. He opened the season with the Yankees and was sent to Scranton Wilkes/Barre on April 28, returning the next day when RHP Mashiro Tanaka was put on the DL with a strained right forearm.